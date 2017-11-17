'Artrageous' painting goes to Bingham Memorial Hospital

The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center presented an art piece to the Bingham Memorial Hospital on Friday because the hospital sponsored the concert, "Artrageous!"

The concert took place on Saturday, Nov. 4.

BPAC Program Director Susan Mann said, "Seven hundred people attended the concert. It was wildly popular. There was a standing ovation after almost every piece. One little boy said, 'If you brought this back 2,000 times, I would come every time.'"

She continued, "We are grateful for BMH's sponsorship. With the hospital's sponsorship, we are putting LED lighting in the stage area."

BMH CEO Jake Erickson said, "We are grateful for BPAC. We are happy to partner, to sponsor and participate with BPAC."

To read the complete story, see it in the Saturday, Nov. 18, edition of the Morning News.