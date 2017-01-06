Asking for help in case of flooding

The City of Blackfoot is anticipating a strong potential for snow and rain over the weekend. The City is concerned about the extreme cold weather and the potential this creates for sheet flooding.

Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus said, "We have all of our public works and safety departments on alert to try and anticipate potential flooding inside the city limits. We are not concerned with the river flooding the city at this point."

Residents are encouraged to be aware of their environments. If abnormal water levels or movement is observed, call the Bingham County Dispatcher's Office at (208) 785-1234. Report the problem location and what you observed.

The city appreciates your help in assisting the city in avoiding potential flooding.