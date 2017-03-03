Attending potato seed cutting schoool

Personnel Shane Mitchell and Dan Reeves of Milestone, separate the cut seed potatoes by weight to demonstrate the Milestone potato seed cutting machine last Wednesday. A farmer examines the drum and knives on the Milestone potato seed cutting machine last Wednesday. More than 100 farmers attended the seed potato cutting school hosted by Milestone.Shane Mitchell, Marketing Director/Sales with Milestone in Blackfoot weighs the potato piece as he demonstrates the Milestone potato seed cutting machine last Wednesday.
Friday, March 3, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

More than 100 farmers attended the Milestone potato seed cutting school last Wednesday. Milestone is just located west of Blackfoot. Farmers traveled from all over southeastern Idaho to attend this demonstration.
Developed in the early 60s, the first innovation for this seed cutting machine was the drum that pulls potatoes through the machine. Improvements continue. Star rollers (six-pointed rollers), a progressive valley and hydraulics are some of the improvements that have been added.
"Size and spacing affect the crop," Shane Mitchell, Milestone Marketing Director, said. "What you want are consistent uniform blocky seed pieces.
He demonstrated how easy the machine was to adjust.
