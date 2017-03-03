Attending potato seed cutting schoool

More than 100 farmers attended the Milestone potato seed cutting school last Wednesday. Milestone is just located west of Blackfoot. Farmers traveled from all over southeastern Idaho to attend this demonstration.

Developed in the early 60s, the first innovation for this seed cutting machine was the drum that pulls potatoes through the machine. Improvements continue. Star rollers (six-pointed rollers), a progressive valley and hydraulics are some of the improvements that have been added.

"Size and spacing affect the crop," Shane Mitchell, Milestone Marketing Director, said. "What you want are consistent uniform blocky seed pieces.

He demonstrated how easy the machine was to adjust.

For the complete story, read the Saturday, March 4, edition of the Morning News.