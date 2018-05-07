Attorney General's office finds Bair blameless

Mark Bair is a candidate for re-election as a commissioner for Bingham County. He approached the Morning News with copies of correspondence regarding a complaint lodged against him with the State of Idaho Attorney General's office. He also made himself available to the newspaper to answer questions on the complaint.

After interviewing Bair, the Morning News contacted the person who filed the complaint, the Attorney General's office and members of Bair's campaign staff.

"No one is forcing me to do this," Bair said in his interview. "I've thought about this long and hard, but I realized that this is about transparency. I know this might harm my re-election—I hope not—but for me, it's important that people know I've done my best to be honest with them."

On March 19, Richard Martin of Shelley lodged a complaint with the Attorney General, stating that he believed Bair was using county computer equipment to post election-related Facebook messages while on the job as a commissioner.

"I have a problem with county employees doing posts for the election on official (county) time," Martin said. "I have matched up dates and times when he (Bair) supposedly made these posts with when he was officially at work as a commissioner."

Bair explained that the posts were written after hours and then posted by his campaign staff during the day.

"I have never used county equipment or county time for anything than my job as commissioner," Bair stated. "I believe Martin looked at the timestamps of the posts and assumed I was actually on Facebook in real time. In reality, those posts were written beforehand and then scheduled to be posted during the day."

"We tried to have posts scheduled for 11 a.m.," Bair explained. "This was on the advice of my campaign advisor and my social media manager. That's when they told me that a lot of people read Facebook. It's all above maximizing exposure to my posts in their news feeds."

Nor surprisingly, Bair has been unhappy about the situation. "I've had my reservations about disclosing this and justifiably so," he commented. "That's because a lot of people believe that where's there's smoke, there's fire. The problem is that sometimes where there's smoke, there's someone pouring water on rocks they heated up to make steam."

