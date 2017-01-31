Author speaks to students

The students at Fort Hall Elementary School learned to find their "author's voice" Tuesday, when Gary Hogg gave a writing workshop at the school. Hogg is the author of the Charlie Bacon series.

The workshop began with an assembly, then throughout the day each class attended a workshop with Hogg in the school library.

He repeatedly told the students that they are all very smart and that each of them have an "author's voice" and they can find that by using words that give more detail.

