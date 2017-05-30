Authorities say missing woman drowned

Kelley Haney was located in the Snake River by a citizen walking down by the river. Authorities say they will not be releasing the name of the person that found Haney because the citizen wants to remain anonymous.

"The chief deputy (Jeff Gardner) and I went to her parent's home to tell them we had found her body," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said. "Her husband was back east, attending a graduation. Her parents contacted him with the news."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Morning News.