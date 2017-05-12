Authorities searching Rose Pond area for missing person

Authorities are at Rose Pods investigating the case of a missing person. Kelly Haney has not been heard from since 3 p.m. on Thursday and the vehicle has been located in the Rose Pond area.

"If anyone knows where she is contact Bingham County Sheriff's Office at (208)785-1235," said Chief Deputy Jeff Gardener.

Bingham County Search and Rescue has been called in and will perform a ground search, as well as the ponds.

We will update this story when more information is available.