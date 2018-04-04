Bailey Nelson earns All Cascade Collegiate Conference Academic Honors

Bailey Nelson of Firth is one of 11 Oregon Tech athletes to earn All Cascade Collegiate Conference Academic honors.

"It is just rewarding to see that hard work pay off," Nelson said. "The late nights, the extra studying, the tutor sessions, and even taking tests on the road for basketball.. it's hard! But learning is a journey that might have a rocky road at times. I'm glad that I'm athletic, but I'm also glad that I have brains.. haha. At Oregon tech we have great student athletes. At the end of the day, I'm going to be left with a great basketball career, and an incredible degree for wherever my future takes me."

Nelson is enjoying her experience at Oregon Tech.

"I love it," she said. "Academically, it's challenging. And I love things that push me to work hard. I've had to learn how to manage my time efficiently. I have to study a lot! At Firth, I worked hard, but college has put a new definition on the term 'hard work.' I'm double majoring, so if I'm not at basketball practice or sleeping, I'm studying. As for basketball, it has been great. I have dedicated myself to working outside of practice everyday shooting, conditioning, and working out and I'm seeing the reward. I have teammates who are lifelong friends who also push me to be my best. I've taken on a lot of responsibility on this team. Sports teaches you a lot about life... things you just don't learn anywhere else. Overall, I've grown so much as a player here at Oregon Tech, but also as a person."

She is scheduled to graduate in 2020.

"After college, I want to work as a neonatal nurse supporting premature babies when they're born," Nelson said. "With my degree as a respiratory therapist, I really have so many options. With my business healthcare management degree, I could also work on the business side of things in the hospital if I end up wanting to be more dedicated to that side of work. I love Oregon, I love Idaho, really anywhere I go can be a pleasant place to live. It's all about how you view things."

Nelson started 22 games for the Lady Owls in the 2017-18 season and averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds and helped lead the team to a record of 20-12 and the semifinals of their conference tournament.

To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

Nelson was a two-time 2A State Player of the Year at Firth. She was also named Nuclear Conference Player of the Year, leading her team to a state championship in 2014-15 (in basketball and in volleyball). In her senior year, she averaged 15 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and helped the Cougars to a third place finish at state.