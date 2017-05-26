Balloons launched to honor Shelley teen

At the end of the school year, Hobbs Middle School students in Shelley released balloons on Friday to honor their fellow classmate, Ethan Johnson, 13, after he was hit and killed by a car Friday night, May 19, in Idaho Falls.

Parent Lori Newman organized the balloon release.

"A bunch of us moms were worried about doing something special for Ethan," she said. "With the help of local business and the support of his family and Mr. Jolley (Superintendent Bryan Jolley), we were able to pull it off. Ethan was a great kid and we loved him."

Cori Johnson, Ethan's mother, said, "We're amazed about how all the community has reached out to us, all the love and all the support we have received. We are overwhelmed and thank everyone for their donations and their support."

Conley Johnson, Ethan's father, said, "We appreciate all the love and support."

Hobbs Middle School principal Dale Clark said, "Thanks to the community for showing up. On Tuesday, students with Natural Helpers from the high school decorated the middle school with sticky notes.

"It's so appreciated when one school is going through a tragedy, it's good to receive support from the schools and the community," Clark said. "This is a good group of parents."