Bank of Commerce supports veterans memorial effort

On wednesday, March 28, the Bingham County Commissioners accepted a donation check for $1,000 from the Bank of Commerce in Blackfoot. The money is to help fund the Veterans Memorial Statue at Patriot Field.

Before the creation of Patriot Field in 2016, Bingham County had no memorial for its veterans. The County has been raising funds to erect a statue as the center piece of the memorial park. Award-winning sculptor Ben Hammond from Bingham County has been commissioned to create the work in bronze. The statue will be ringed by a wall where the names of servicemen missing or killed in action will be displayed.

Patriot Field was completed in 2016 with non-tax county funds and matching funds from Blackfoot Urban Renewal Association (BURA). The statue is being funded by private donations.

The cost of the bronze statue is $115,000. "We have about $25,000 left to raise," said Commissioner Ladd Carter.

The fundraisers hope to have enough donations to erect the statue on July 4. Donations are tax deductible and can be made online at www.patriotfieldmemorial.org/copy-of-our-supporters.

"I am overwhelmed with the generosity of the people and businesses of Bingham County," Commissioner Ladd Carter said. "The people and the businesses of Bingham County have been more than openhanded with donations for the statue."

In 2001, the late Richard Brower, a Blackfoot resident, initiated an effort to honor Bingham County veterans. He collected the names of those who had served in the nation's military and placed them on a display in front of the courthouse. Through his example and leadership, he inspired others in the creation of the Patriot Field project, to establish a permanent memorial to honor the County's veterans.

Many more names have been collected since that time. While the names of MIAs and KIAs will be placed on plaques and displayed at Patriot Field, a list of all Bingham veterans has been compiled and is available for viewing at www.patriotfieldmemorial.com.