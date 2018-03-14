Banker talks Idaho economy

Robert Spendlove, economic and public policy officer for Zion Bank addressed the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday, March 14. He reviewed economic trends as revealed in commonly-used indices and indicators for both the country and Idaho.

Spendlove started his presentation by reviewing the consumer confidence index for the country, which has exceed 110 since the beginning the 2017. When this value is above 110, the economy is considered prosperous. The current Gross Domestic Product of 2.6 percent also reflects this trend.

"The national economy is in the middle of the third largest expansion in U.S. history," Spendlove said. "We've seen 89 straight months of job growth."

The rate at which jobs are added is beginning to slow, which Spendlove said was an indication that the current period of growth may be coming to an end. He pointed out that job growth combined with low unemployment was not necessarily a good thing.

"This is how you get labor shortages," he explained. "Unemployment is at a 17-year low and baby boomers are retiring in greater numbers." Not being able to fill jobs means that work doesn't get done, orders don't get filled, and the pace of the economy slows down.

The downside of the national economy has been low wage growth for the last decade, but Spendlove explained that low wage growth is linked to low inflation, which keeps the cost of living from increasing too fast.

"Now that wages are growing again means that inflation should increase. Inflation has been flat for the last several year and it should be around 2 percent for healthy economic growth."

He finished his national review by pointing out that the short-term behavior of stock markets do not reflect on the viability of the economy. He said that the recent market volatility and the recent 10,000 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average are misleading.

"Markets go up and down for reasons besides the economy," he commented. "The economic indicators are actually quite good."

Spendlove then compared the northwest U.S. and Idaho to national trends: "Idaho is the fastest growing state in the fastest growing region in the country. Most of Idaho's industries added jobs last year."

Job growth occurred in manufacturing, construction, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality. Overall, Idaho had the seventh lowest unemployment rate.

"You don't want to have the lowest rate," he said. "That's because of the labor shortage and slowing economy problems we've already discussed."

Because the population of the state is increasing, this means that property values are rising; however, the median home price in Idaho is still lower than the national average.

Chamber member Honey Bingham found Spendlove's talk "very informative."

"I guess we can expect more growth in town," she said, "which means we should be able to find more members (for the chamber of commerce)."

David Allen of Delta out of Pocatello airport remarked: "It all makes sense, because we're already seeing a labor shortage effect. It's not going to affect me very much because I'm retiring, but the growth is good for the area."