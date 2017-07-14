Banner Year for Harvest for Hunger

It was a banner year. Businesses, customers, employees and individuals donated $18,757.56 to Harvest for Hunger this year. This funds were donated to the Blackfoot Community Pantry, under the umbrella of the Community Dinner Table (CDT).

Blackfoot Community Pantry director Ronda Cheatham said, "This will help us purchase healthy food through the year."

