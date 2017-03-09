Baseball fundraiser set for Monday

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Bronco baseball team has announced their annual 'Spaghetti Feed' will be held on Monday, Mar. 13 at Blackfoot High School.

Tickets are being sold for $5 each, or a family for $20. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the cafeteria. You may contact any current Blackfoot player for tickets. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

There will be an auction which will begin at 7 p.m. with a wide assortment of sports memorabilia and other items up for sale to the highest bidder.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.