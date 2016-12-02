"BATT" improves attendance

Donald T. Stalker Elementary has a secret that has been improving behavior and attendance at the elementary school. At the beginning of the school year Principal Brandee Hewatt and her leadership team began implementing a program they call BATT, which stands for Behavior, Attendance, Teaching Time. The students are only one-third of the way through the school year and teachers are already reporting that they are meeting their year-end goals.

"There is a sense of calm in the school," Hewatt said. "We have had compliments from students, patrons and various community members that the students are so calm."