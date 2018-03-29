BCCLC Elementary stages second Movie Night

The second annual movie night took place on Thursday at the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) Elementary. Students could choose between six flicks in the "six-plex" in the elementary school.

"With smart boards in each classroom, we can show six movies," BCCLC Principal Debbie Steele said. "This is a 100 percent Parent Activities Committee (PAC) activity. We have the most wonderful PAC."

The film choices were "Coco," "Despicable M3;" "Ferdinand;" "Captain Underpants—The First Epic Movie;" "Wonder;" and "Hop."

