'Beauty and the Beast' opens Monday at Snake River

The musical, "Beauty and the Beast," opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 19, and runs through Saturday, March 24, in the Snake River High School auditorium. There is no performance on Wednesday, however, there are two performances on Saturday—a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. performance. Tickets are $7 a seat and can be purchased at the door.

"This is the full-blown stage version, just like on Broadway," Director Jana McBride said, "There are new songs in it."

Practice started for this production in January.

For the full story, read it in the Saturday, March 17, edition of the Morning News.