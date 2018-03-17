'Beauty and the Beast' opens Monday at Snake River

'You are not my master,' Belle, played by Raquel Babcock, tells the Beast, played by Alex Van Orden. The production of 'Beauty and the Beast' that opens on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Snake River High School auditorium. Belle, played by Raquel Babcock, is not impressed as Gaston, played by Kohner Wray, as he explains their wonderful married life in the production of 'Beauty and the Beast' that opens on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Snake River High School auditorium. Cogsworth, played by Landon Lee, and Lumier, played by Caleb McBride, discuss 'a girl in the castle' in the production of 'Beauty and the Beast' that opens on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Snake River High School auditorium. Gaston, played by Kohner Wray, and Lefou, played by Caleb Young, make plans to entice Belle to become Gaston's bride in the production of 'Beauty and the Beast' that opens on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Snake River High School auditorium.
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
Saturday, March 17, 2018
Thomas, ID

The musical, "Beauty and the Beast," opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 19, and runs through Saturday, March 24, in the Snake River High School auditorium. There is no performance on Wednesday, however, there are two performances on Saturday—a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. performance. Tickets are $7 a seat and can be purchased at the door.
"This is the full-blown stage version, just like on Broadway," Director Jana McBride said, "There are new songs in it."
Practice started for this production in January.
