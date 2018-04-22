Beck claims Aberdeen DYW medallion

The seven contestants rocked the Aberdeen Distinguished Young Women (DYW) showcase on Saturday night. Kawehi Beck was named to represent Aberdeen as DYW for 2019.

Offering some stiff competition in this year's event were Carina Cardona, Isabel Mares, Beck, Paige Driscoll, Halle Driscoll, Kelbie Burton and Jacey Nielson.

Featuring a 1950s theme, the contestants "Rocked Around the Clock." In one sketch, the contestants (dressed in poodle skirts with bobby socks) and their escorts (wearing white t-shirts) put on a great show of 50s dance moves. It was fun to watch. The music was toe-tapping.

To read the complete story, see it in the Monday, April 23, edition of the Morning News.