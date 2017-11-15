Bell ringers needed

The Salvation Army is hosting a kickoff for its Holiday Bell Ringing Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 12:15 p.m.

The location for the event is at the SEICAA office at 206 S. Spruce St.

"We have 66 opportunities for bell ringers between Nov. 24 and Christmas Eve," Tracy Hebdon, SEICAA coordinator, said. "Our goal is to raise $18,000 in donations this year. We raised $16,000 last year." All donations collected assist the needy in the community.

Each year between Thanksgiving and Christmas volunteers from several different organizations and churches in the area go out to local stores and ring bells, asking for donations to be placed in red buckets to help the hungry and poor in Bingham County and other counties in the area.

From its humble beginnings as a fundraiser started by a Salvation Army captain in San Francisco in 1891, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the most recognizable and important charitable outreach efforts in the United States.

