BFD save mobile home

Blackfoot firefighters were called out to a house fire at Cottonwood trailer court on Highway 91, next to Bowers Collision, Friday afternoon.

After finding a water leak, Felicia De Santiago went under the trailer house she lives in to turn the water off to the house.

"I moved some loose wires to shut the water off and the wires popped," De Santiago said. "I ran as fast as I could into the house to tell them (referring to her sister and a friend in the house) to get out."

De Santiago's sister, who was in the house at the time said, "We were in the kitchen and my sister came running in and said a fire was going to start and told us to get out."

