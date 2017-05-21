BHS Boys Tennis fourth at State Tournament

By FRED DAVIS

BOISE - The Blackfoot High School boy's tennis team, fresh from the District V/VI tournament with the team title, made the trek to Boise to play in the 4A State Tournament held at the Boise Racquet and Swim Club. Led by the two qualified mixed doubles team and the inspired play of Nathan Joyner in the consolation bracket of the singles bracket, the Broncos finished in fourth place overall in the Tournament.

The two mixed doubles team, Anna Innskeep and partner Scott Cannon and their teammates Emma Harris and Dylan Fuller, may have caught the opposition by surprise on Friday, as both pairs of players stormed their way into the semi-finals with flawless play.

