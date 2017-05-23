BHS Boys Tennis named Academic State Champion

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - For the fourth time in the past seven years, the Blackfoot High School Boy's Tennis team has won the prestigious Academic State Champions Award.

The award, started back in 1995 to honor those student athletes who excel in the classroom as well as on the athletic field is held in high esteem by Athletic Directors throughout the state.

"The Athletic Directors spend a tremendous amount of time compiling the statistics at the schools before submitting them to us," Assistant Director Julie Hammons of the Idaho High School Activities Association said. "Not only do they submit a list of all participants on the varsity level in the individual sports, but we ask for verification with transcripts if the school is in the running for the award. That is a tremendous burden that is placed on those Athletic Directors."

