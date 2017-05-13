BHS Boys Tennis wins district title

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - The Blackfoot High School Boy's Tennis team emerged from the high winds and dropping temperatures in the District V/VI tournament with a blue trophy in hand and a handful of qualifiers to next week's state championship tournament in Boise. Led by the mixed doubles team of Anna Innskeep and Scott Cannon, who were named district champions themselves, the team boasted a second from their #1 doubles team of Braxton Bird and Ben Sayre, third place finishes from mixed doubles team of Emma Harris and Dylan Fuller and third place finishers from #2 Doubles Team Matthew Joyner and Jacob Christiansen and a third place finish from Nathan Joyner in singles.

Please read the entire article in Saturday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.