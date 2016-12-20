BHS Charity auction helps to buy toys for Bingham County children

The student council at Blackfoot High School held an auction Tuesday, to raise funds to purchase toys next year for the Bingham Children's Community Christmas Project (CCCP). The students auctioned an Apple TV, a mini refrigerator, an iPad and various items donated by local businesses. The iPad mini 4 brought in $325, a $200 gift card from Les Schwab raised $215 for the project and a 40-pound bag of dog food donated by PRB Oil brought $30. Many other items were also auctioned as well as the students auctioned dates with other students.