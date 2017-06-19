BHS debaters compete at nationals

Four Blackfoot High School (BHS) debaters qualified to compete in the national competition that takes place this week in Birmingham, Alabama. Debaters are Danzen Bingham, Jordan Reynolds and Colby Johnson who are members on World Schools Debate; Rashelle Howe will compete in Congressional Debate.

The World Schools team are made up of five debaters from various high schools in Idaho.

