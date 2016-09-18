BHS football team hosts carnival to raise money

The community came out Saturday to support the Blackfoot High School Football team Saturday. Kids shot nerf darts at cups, picked lollipops for prizes and had their faces painted, along with many other activities at the Fun in the Fall carnival hosted by the football team.

"We are trying to raise money for the team," said football player Swayd Bailey. "It's good to see the kids out here."

Players from the football team volunteered their time to make sure a good time was provided to the kids and adults in the community who came out to support them.