BHS grad heading to Africa

A Blackfoot High School and recent University of Montana graduate is going to spend the next four weeks in Uganda.

Heidi Dreher is a member of the 2018 Global Grizzlies student group at the University of Montana. Each year, new students are chosen by the previous group and the new students fundraise all year to fund a 4 week medical service trip to a third-world country.

"My group and I have chosen to go to Iganga, Uganda where we will be working in the Iganga District Hospital," Dreher said. "The hospital is not like hospitals we have here but they do have a few different areas. They have a maternity ward, an ER, a TB clinic, and an OR."

Dreher graduated from BHS in 2013. She graduated from the University of Montana on May 12, 2018 with a human biology major with a minor in dance and secondary major in pre-medical sciences. She is applying for medical school.

"I am very excited to go because I will learn and be a part of their culture for four weeks," she said. "Having been a dancer my whole life, I am really excited to see and participate in the dance they have in Africa. I am interested to observe the differences in medicine there verses here. I think I will see obvious disadvantages but also may see some advantages to the way they go about medicine there like how community-based healthcare is there."

The group is leaving on Tuesday, May 22 and is looking for donations to help with their trip. For more information, or to make a donation on their gofundme page, go to https://www.gofundme.com/5h743-global-grizzlies