BHS to host 4A Idaho State Softball Tournament

Blackfoot High School has the honor this year of hosting the 4A Idaho State Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday, May 18-19. Under the direction of the Idaho High School Activities Association, the tournament will be conducted on the two softball fields on the campus of Blackfoot High School and the tournament managers will be the coaches and team from Blackfoot High School.

The eight teams who qualified for the tournament include Sandpoint, Middleton, Pocatello, Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Vallivue, Ridgevue and Idaho Falls.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Morning News.