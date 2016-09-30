BHS now 11-0

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - The Blackfoot High School Broncos, riding a season long, ten game winning streak, travelled to the 'Gate City' to take on the Pocatello Indians and despite an uninspired, lethargic first half of play, stormed past the home club 8-0 behind the hat trick of 'Little D', Daniel Martinez.

With Pocatello attacking ferociously from the beginning, the Broncos were content to play back on their heels and simply fend off the offensive charges of the Indians. That was not what Coach Liam Pope had envisioned from the start as he wanted to take the game to Pocatello, get his starters out of the game and play his backups in a meaningful role.

"We wanted to come out quick and strong so we could rest our starters legs and get some playing time for our backups," Pope said. "We weren't lackadaisical in our play, but we also did not play with any sense of urgency. We were rather fortunate to have a lead at the half."

Read the entire story in the Friday edition of the Morning news.