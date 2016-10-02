BHS socce now 12-0

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Broncos surged out to a 3-0 lead on the strength of a pair of goals from Fabian Pelayo and then held on for a hard fought 3-2 victory over the Hillcrest Knights in a battle between the top 4A and 5A soccer teams in the area.

"We wanted to come out fast and establish our style of soccer in the early going and we did just that," Coach Liam Pope said. "What we wanted to do then was to keep the momentum going and not let them back into the game."

Hillcrest slipped a ball past Blackfoot goalie Daniel Pelayo just before the half to close the Knights to within two and at the half, Blackfoot led 3-1.

"I told the boys at halftime that the most dangerous lead in soccer was a two goal lead," Pope said. "Nearly any team feels that they are still in the game when trailing by two, but if you can push the lead up to three, then doubt begins to seep into their minds. We wanted to add a fourth and maybe even a fifth goal to build that lead."

