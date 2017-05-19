BHS soccer sends

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Two seniors who played prominent roles on the success enjoyed by the Blackfoot High School soccer program over the past several years have announced plans and signed letters of intent to attend North Idaho College next fall.

Rodriguez, who played mid-defender for the Broncos is a talented player that could lead a fast break on offense as a defensive player and with his shooting skills and speed could often lead an attack, which would make the offense even more dangerous than it might normally be.

