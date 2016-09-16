BHS Soccer wins again

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Whether it was a hangover effect of playing Century Tuesday, in the match of this early season, a bad warmup session, mental fatigue or just plain lethargy, the Blackfoot Broncos did not start the game with their usual energy, crisp passing and spot on shooting. If anything, they looked to be a shadow of themselves both offensively and defensively and the result was a 0-0 halftime deadlock against Idaho Falls on Thursday afternoon.

"We did not warm up very well and it carried over into the first half," Michael Fortney said. "Coach (Liam) Pope gave us some adjustments to make and we as players took that and played much better, with higher energy, and a much better passing game that immediately got us into position to shoot the ball."

It only took the Broncos five minutes into the second half to send the crowd in attendance into an uproar as junior Coque Velasquez took a crisp pass from Fabian Pelayo and sent the ball into the net for the game's first goal.

Read the entire story in Friday's edition of the Morning News.