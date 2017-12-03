BHS students compete at state drama finals

POCATELLO — The Blackfoot High School Drama Club competed Saturday at the 2017 Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) state drama tournament at Century High School in Pocatello.

The BHS Drama Club sent 17 students to the event, which featured more than 50 high schools and 500 students competing.

Other area high schools that competed included Snake River and Shelley. However, Blackfoot is a member school of 4A District 6 and as such competed against drama clubs from Twin Falls, Jerome, Emmett and Mountain Home. “We competed against high schools with similar populations in our district,” said Sharon Hoge, BHS Drama Club Director. “This was our one big tournament for this academic year.”

Hoge explained that medals were awarded to the top three finalists in each category. The school’s drama club itself received points based on how many of its students advanced to the semi-finals and then to the finals. Twin Falls High School finished in first place, Jerome in second and Mountain Home in third, according to Hoge.

Senior Mia Toussaint and junior Porter Williams each advanced to the finals in their respective competitions. Advancing to the finals meant placing in the top six, according to Hoge.

Toussaint competed in the solo audition category, which consisted of a humorous monologue and a serious monologue. Her humorous monologue was “Trading Spaces from Tarzan,” and her serious monologue was from “MacBeth” (specifically, act 5, scene 1). She performed both together in a five-minute audition.

