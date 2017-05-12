BHS Track off to good start at Districts

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

IDAHO FALLS - Things got underway at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls for the 4A District V/VI Track and Field Meet on Thursday and from early indications, the Blackfoot Broncos are primed and ready for a good showing this year.

While some of the field events were underway and in full swing, the track events were slow to develop, but from the first event on the track, the Broncos showed they have prepped well.

The girls kicked things off with their version of the Sprint Medley Relay which involves two runners racing 100 meters each, with a baton handoff, followed by a 200 meters leg and then a final leg of 400 meters.

There are a lot of things that can go wrong during a relay, from a mishandled baton handoff to a false start, to leaving your lane or just missing the handoff zone. The Lady Broncos lined up with Sierra Sanchez taking the baton first and running the first leg. She got a terrific start and ran her best split time of the season. When she got to the handoff zone, she made a clean baton pass to Emily Peterson for the second leg. Peterson ran fast and hard and got to the next handoff zone, for the baton pass to Brenna Johnson who was going to carry it for her 200 meter leg and the waiting anchor runner Michelle Pratt.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.