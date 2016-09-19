Big Idaho Potato joins Spud Day festivities in Shelley last Saturday

The Big Idaho Potato rolled down the parade route during Shelley’s Spud Day on Saturday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, September 19, 2016
Blackfoot, ID

The Big Idaho Potato was in Shelley on Saturday to join in the Spud Day festivities.
The 48-foot-long flatbed trailer features a 28-foot-long, 12-foot-wide, and 11.5-foot-tall Idaho potato. Sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission, the giant potato took nearly one year to build.
It weighs 12,130 pounds—equal to 32,346 medium-sized Idaho potatoes. That’s 1,102 times heavier than the largest potato ever grown, which weighed in at 11 pounds.

