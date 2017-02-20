Big turnout at Shelley Prep Fair

Over 4,000 people attended the Preparedness Fair in Shelley on Saturday. It was standing room only for many of the classes.

“This is a community event,” Tammie Peterson said. “New classes are offered each year; the preparedness fair is drawing more people each year. This year we extended the hours and leased the whole high school.”

Committee chair and city councilman Adam French said, “We are happy with the turn-out. The vendors have been great to work with and there has been a great response from the people. The classes have been invaluable.”

Emergency preparedness, water filtration and storage; affordable firearms and self-defense training as well as secrets to pruning fruit trees and herbal wound management were some of the classes offered.

“Of the five common types of identity theft, financial identity theft makes up only 16 percent,” Darlene Tew said. “Medical and social security identity theft are the most common. Legal Shield offers will preparation for our clients as well as access to lawyers in all 50 states.”

French, an owner of Cox’s Honey in Shelley, said, “There are 6,700 bee colonies in southeastern Idaho. About five acres of good floral pollen is needed to support a colony.”

