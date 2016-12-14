Bingham Academy artist wins Idaho Power prize

It is nice to receive a $25 gift certificate on a Tuesday morning. Bingham Academy student Suli Thelin entered an art contest sponsored by Idaho Power and was named runner-up in the eastern Idaho division.

Asked how she came up with the design for her artwork, Thelin said, "I pictured a lightbulb and then drew a nature scene in it."

Her poster is entitled, "Natural Light."

Patricia Boyd, Idaho Power Community Education Representative, said, "Idaho Power divided our service areas into three divisions: eastern Idaho that is made up of Pocatello, American Falls, Blackfoot and Salmon; Magic Valley around Twin Falls; and Treasure Valley, the Payette-Ontario area. There are 17 winners in eastern Idaho."