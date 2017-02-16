Bingham County Courthouse computers still down

Thursday is day two for computers to be down in the Bingham County Courthouse or any phone or computer connected to the county. Check back on Friday.

Court took place Thursday morning in the courtroom of Seventh Judicial Magistrate Judge James Barrett. For most cases, court dates were set forward a week or more.

On Thursday morning, a new router connecting the driver's license office and the motor licensing office to the state is up and running. People needing to renew their drivers' license or or register their vehicle can do so at the Bingham County Courthouse.