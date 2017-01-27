Bingham County preparing students for the future

Blackfoot and Snake River high schools are working together to present the Bingham County Career Fair and Parent's night. Snake River will host parent's night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the a high school auditorium. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3rd in the new gymnasium at Blackfoot high.

"We are trying to be supportive of the states 'Go On' program," said career counselor for Blackfoot high Amy Slack. "One of the goals for the Blackfoot school district is to make sure that students graduating will be college or career ready."