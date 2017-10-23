Bingham County to update ADA

Bingham County is working to update the programs and buildings affected by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Bingham County Commissioners have appointed David Lane, the County's Human Resource Officer, as the ADA Coordinator.

"Where the county is right now (with ADA compliance) is obsolete," Lane said. "We want public input; we want the public involved."

Henry Henschied, who has a physical disability called cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, is helping Lane with the county's compliance with ADA.

Henschied said, "ADA is not just about ramps and elevators. ADA is making a connection with real people. There are approximately 65,000 people who live in Bingham County; 15 percent of those people have some kind of impairment. That's about 10,000 people."

