Bingham County vote results
Bingham County
Blackfoot Mayor
Marc R. Carroll (484 votes, 24.61%)
Paul M. Loomis (782 votes, 39.76%)
Jim Thomas (402 votes, 20.44%)
Chase VanOrden (299 votes, 15.20%)
Blackfoot City Council Seat One (vote for one, four year term)
Christopher A. Jensen (1,126 votes, 59.01%)
Sean Williams (782 votes, 40.99%)
Blackfoot City Council Seat Two (vote for one, four year term)
Layne "Skip" Gardner (1,748 votes, 100%)
Should Bingham County join College of Eastern Idaho's community college district?
Yes (1,964 votes, 39.2%)
No (3,046 votes, 60.8%)
$5 million Blackfoot swimming pool bond
In Favor (1,163 votes, 61.15%)
Against (739 votes, 38.85%)
$750,000 Snake River School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy
In Favor (521 votes, 54.61%)
Against (433 votes, 45.39%)
Aberdeen City Council (vote for one, two year term)
Karl D. Vollmer (14 votes, 100%)
Aberdeen City Council (vote for two, four year term)
Karalee Krehbiel-Bonzon (14 votes, 34.15%)
Mary A. Leisy (12 votes, 29.27%)
Brian Schneider (15 votes, 36.59%)
Atomic City Mayor (vote for one, four year term)
Christian Polatis (22 votes, 100%)
Atomic City Council Seat 3 (vote for one, four year term)
Billie Martin (22 votes, 100%)
Atomic City Council Seat 4 (vote for one, four year term)
Dieter H. Nippert (4 votes, 17.39%)
Vickie O’Haro (19 votes, 82.61%)
Basalt City Council (vote for two, four year term)
Matthew R. Burch (21 votes, 37.5%)
Kay L. Kremin (18 votes, 32.14%)
Kimberly Lockyer (17 votes, 30.36%)
Firth Mayor (vote for one, four year term)
Vincent Winn Larson (66 votes, 100%)
Firth City Council (vote for two, four year term)
Brandon La Var Jolley (56 votes, 47.06%)
Drew Park (63 votes, 52.94%)
Shelley Mayor (vote for one, four year term)
Stacy Pascoe (421 votes, 100%)
Shelley City Council Seat 1 (vote for one, four year term)
Earl A. Beattie (399 votes, 100%)
Shelley City Council Seat 4 (vote for one, four year term)
Alan Dial (157 votes, 34.06%)
Kim Westergard (304 votes, 65.94%)
