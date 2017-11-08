Bingham County vote results

Bingham County

Blackfoot Mayor

Marc R. Carroll (484 votes, 24.61%)

Paul M. Loomis (782 votes, 39.76%)

Jim Thomas (402 votes, 20.44%)

Chase VanOrden (299 votes, 15.20%)

Blackfoot City Council Seat One (vote for one, four year term)

Christopher A. Jensen (1,126 votes, 59.01%)

Sean Williams (782 votes, 40.99%)

Blackfoot City Council Seat Two (vote for one, four year term)

Layne "Skip" Gardner (1,748 votes, 100%)

Should Bingham County join College of Eastern Idaho's community college district?

Yes (1,964 votes, 39.2%)

No (3,046 votes, 60.8%)

$5 million Blackfoot swimming pool bond

In Favor (1,163 votes, 61.15%)

Against (739 votes, 38.85%)

$750,000 Snake River School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy

In Favor (521 votes, 54.61%)

Against (433 votes, 45.39%)

Aberdeen City Council (vote for one, two year term)

Karl D. Vollmer (14 votes, 100%)

Aberdeen City Council (vote for two, four year term)

Karalee Krehbiel-Bonzon (14 votes, 34.15%)

Mary A. Leisy (12 votes, 29.27%)

Brian Schneider (15 votes, 36.59%)

Atomic City Mayor (vote for one, four year term)

Christian Polatis (22 votes, 100%)

Atomic City Council Seat 3 (vote for one, four year term)

Billie Martin (22 votes, 100%)

Atomic City Council Seat 4 (vote for one, four year term)

Dieter H. Nippert (4 votes, 17.39%)

Vickie O’Haro (19 votes, 82.61%)

Basalt City Council (vote for two, four year term)

Matthew R. Burch (21 votes, 37.5%)

Kay L. Kremin (18 votes, 32.14%)

Kimberly Lockyer (17 votes, 30.36%)

Firth Mayor (vote for one, four year term)

Vincent Winn Larson (66 votes, 100%)

Firth City Council (vote for two, four year term)

Brandon La Var Jolley (56 votes, 47.06%)

Drew Park (63 votes, 52.94%)

Shelley Mayor (vote for one, four year term)

Stacy Pascoe (421 votes, 100%)

Shelley City Council Seat 1 (vote for one, four year term)

Earl A. Beattie (399 votes, 100%)

Shelley City Council Seat 4 (vote for one, four year term)

Alan Dial (157 votes, 34.06%)

Kim Westergard (304 votes, 65.94%)