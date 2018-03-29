Bingham County's Antique Vault Doors

Standing against the back wall in the Bingham County Assessor's office is a tall black cast-iron vault door, outlined in gold leaf. It is still in use on a room to store county records.

Manufactured in 1910 by the Mosler Safe Company of Hamilton, Ohio, it is one of two that were purchased by Bingham County. Its twin is upstairs in the offices of the Magistrate Court. They were originally installed in the old county courthouse, which was located on S. Shilling Avenue between Judicial and Court Streets.

The original courthouse was built in 1885, the same year the county was created. The Mosler vault doors installed in the courthouse were ordered and made at the same since the serial numbers on the vault handles are one number different: 251561 upstairs in the Magistrate Court offices and 251562 downstairs in the Assessor's office. The serial numbers were used to find the year of manufacture, based on correspondence archived at the antique-locks.com website.

The vault doors are cast iron. On both, the exterior frame has the form of columns with the groves painted dark red, topped by metallic-yellow corinthian capitals. The decorative cornice across the top is black with metallic-yellow decoration and a lion's head in the middle. Below the lion's head are the words "BINGHAM COUNTY" in gold leaf. The side and top jams frame a wall that's a foot thick.

Both have combination locks which still work after 108 years.

There's an almost identical vault door made by Mosler in the basement of Blackfoot's City Hall. "We call it the dungeon," said Suzanne McNeel, the City Clerk, referring to the area where the vault is located. The serial number on the door handle is 217277, indicating that it was manufactured in 1909.

The County's vault doors were moved from the old courthouse while the new one was being built in 1986-7. The doors and the rest of the contents had been moved into the new courthouse when the old one caught on fire.

"There's a picture of the courthouse fire in the big red Bingham County history book," said Richard Lindsay of the Bingham County Historical Society. The black and white photo shows the outside brick wall of the hundred-year old structure with two floors of windows full of flames. There is a copy of the history available at the Blackfoot Public Library.

"Most everything was out of the old courthouse and they started giving away bricks as souvenirs," said Pam Eckhardt, Bingham County Clerk. "They were doing salvage when the fire started."

"There were some that wanted to preserve the old courthouse," Lindsay said. "It's probably a good thing it burned down. It was not in good shape. When the walked down the hallways, the floorboards squeaked and creaked so loudly, you couldn't hear yourself talk."

Today, the site of the old courthouse is now Courthouse Square Park.

"Besides the two vaults, there's also a old safe in the judges' offices," said Sheri Landon of the Magistrate Court. "It's old too but we don't know how old." The four-foot tall dark green safe was made by the Yale Lock Company, once one of Mosler's competitors. It is made of steel which replaced cast iron in construction and manufacture after WWI. While still impressive, it lacks the antique patina of the black cast iron and gold leaf of the Mosler vault doors.

At the courthouse, the downstairs vault door can easily be seen from the counter of the assessor's office.