Bingham Memorial Hospital hold first residency graduation

Resident Doctors Leslie Benny and Tyson Steel graduated Saturday, from the Bingham Internal Medicine Residency (BMIR) program.

Doctor B. Shields Stutts, program director, presented Benny and Steel with their certificates during a ceremony held on the second floor of the medical plaza. Stutts shared the advice his mentor shared with him.

"Listen to your patients," Stutts said. "They will tell you what you need to hear."

He offered a second piece of advice.

"Make sure your patients understand what you are telling them," He advised.

