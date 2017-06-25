Bingham Memorial Hospital invites the community to "Walk With a Doc"

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) will kick off their new "Walk With a Doc" program at noon on Monday. Doctors Christopher Heatherton and Gary M. Ullery will meet with anyone who wants to participate at the blue shelter at Jensen Grove.

"Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with Dr. Heatheron and Dr. Ullery this week, who will provide support to the walkers and answer questions during the walk," said Nicholas Owings Assistant Marketing Director for BMH.

