Anyone interested in showing off their talent need to be aware that Bingham's Got Talent will take place on Feb. 4, this year. That is two months earlier than past years. This is the eighth annual talent show, organized by the Relay for Life team, Angels Among Us, from Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

" By doing it so early in the year, we are hopeful that we will not conflict with all of the school, and dance team activities," said team captain Shirley Brumfield. "We have got a great team this year and are looking forward to Relay on June 24."

