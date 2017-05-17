Bishop Kelly captures 4A State Golf Tournament

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The Bishop Kelly Knights shot an even par 280 as a team in the first round of the 4A Idaho State Golf Tournament and then cruised to the team title on Tuesday as they placed four players in the top ten scorers, let by Sam Goodman, who was at even par 140 for the two rounds. Twin Falls would finish third with a score of 622 and Idaho Falls finished up in fourth with a total of 665 in the field of eight teams.

Defending champion Century was next in fifth position with at total of 667, Ridgevue was sixth at 670, Vallivue finished seventh at 693 and Lakeland finished in eighth with 715.

Sam Goodman, Nick Roberts and Brody Bonfilio flew from the gates on Monday and the three golfers collectively were 5 under par on the Pinecrest Golf Course to set the pace for Bishop Kelly. All three cooled off on Tuesday, but not enough to give any other team hope of catching the front runners in the chase for the blue trophy.

