Blackfoot advances in district play

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos have not had an easy path of late, with three and four games per week over the past month to make up for snow days and postponements for one thing or another. There have been narrow losses that could have been wins and chances that weren't taken. All of that changed on Tuesday night when the Broncos opened the 4A District 5-6 basketball tournament at home against Skyline, a team that the Broncos had split a pair of games with during the conference season.

That was then and this is now and the Broncos, minus starting post player Jarrod Greene, played to their strength and that was defense. When the dust cleared after four quarters of in your face defense, the Broncos came away with a 54-46 win over the Grizzlies.

