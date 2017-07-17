Blackfoot American Legion sets District tournament schedule

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion baseball team used a five game winning steak towards the end of the season to claim the number two seed in the Area C District Tournament.

The top seed belongs to the Idaho Falls team, who earned a bye in the first round. The Broncos will open play in Game number 3 of the tournament, taking on a team from Jerome, who the Broncos took a double dip from in Jerome on July 4. The Broncos will try and use that momentum to their advantage to advance on in the tournament.

The tournament will open on Wednesday with a 10 a.m. game between Pocatello and Twin Falls, the fourth and fifth seeds, followed by a 1 p.m. game between Minico and East Idaho. The Broncos and Jerome will follow that contest at 4 p.m.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.