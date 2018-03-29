Blackfoot Animal Shelter gets $25K grant

A press release received on Thursday, March 29, announced the receipt of a$25,000 grant to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The press release was issued by Kristin Sanger, executive director of the non-profit Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS). SRAS manages the Blackfoot shelter.

Sanger reported: "Since the privatization of the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue in October of 2017, they have been awarded $39,000 in grant money. SRAS has provide not only grant writing support as it has taken on the management of the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue , SRAS has also opened a gateway for lifesaving measures. We are seeing the number of adoptions double at that facility and cat lives saved has increased by 40 percent. Most recently the rescue was awarded $25,000 for kennel renovations by the ASPCA."

"$10,000 will be used to install outdoor kennels for dogs," said Amanda Cevering, manager of the Blackfoot shelter. "$7,000 will be used to install new dividers for indoor kennels and the rest will be for cat cages and 'catios' for cats." A catio is an outdoor enclosed patio for cats.

Sanger said that: "This is a significant grant that will provide significant improvements to the humane housing of the homeless animals at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue."

The Blackfoot shelter was once known as the pound. Since the facility was privatized and SRAS took over its management, they have been busy renovating and upgrading the living space for the animal residents.

Blackfoot provides the shelter about one-third of its operating costs. The rest of its funding comes from grants and donations. To donate to the shelter, go to snakeriveranimalshelter.org/index.php/aboutus/ partner-shelters/ or call (208) 523-4219.