Blackfoot author's book sold at Sam's Club

Blackfoot author, Hal Merritt, has published his first book. The book entitled, “One Dark and Spooky Halloween Night,” was written and illustrated for his first grandchild, Carter, when he was 3-years-old. (Carter is now 5.)

The book explores the holiday, introducing bats, spiders, owls and jack-o-lanterns, from the perspective of a 3-year-old.

The books are available at Sam’s Club where Merritt works part-time in the produce section. The books are available in 25 Sam’s Club stores in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“I thank Sean Holland, the general manager of the store in Idaho Falls, for arranging this book signing,” Merritt said.

Merritt’s book, “One Dark and Spooky Halloween Night,” was published by Tate Publishing in Oklahoma. At the back of each book is a website where the reader can visit and have the book read to him or her. An ebook and coloring book versions are also available.

A 15-second trailer about this book can be seen on YouTube.