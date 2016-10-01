Blackfoot back on winning track

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Broncos, riding a two game losing streak, travelled north for the third week in a row, and rode the running of Jager Leavitt and passing Pacen Hayes to a 49-21 win over the Idaho Falls Tigers.

The Broncos took the opening kick off and began an eight play drive from their own 21, culminating in a 8 yard touchdown run from Leavitt, one of five touchdowns on the night for the senior tailback.

"We wanted to establish the run and Jager did a great job of doing that for us behind some good blocking," Coach Stan Buck said. "Leavitt was hitting the holes with authority and the stats show the results of his determination."

The only downside of the first half was on the ensuing kick off by the Broncos, which the Tiger's Cameron Conrad took at the one yard line, went straight up the field before cutting to the right and 99 yards later, found the end zone to give the Tigers their only lead of the night at 7-6.

Conrad's heroics on the play had the sparse crowd shouting and cheering on the Tigers, but it was short-lived as the Broncos would march right back down the field for Leavitt's second touchdown, only one minute later in the first quarter.

